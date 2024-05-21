

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $61.76 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $52.82 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65.49 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $61.76 Mln. vs. $52.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken