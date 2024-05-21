Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTC Pink: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have started trading on the US OTCPK under the symbol ORLCF. The Company is in the process of applying to upgrade the listing to the OTCQB and will provide a further update in due course.

Investors can find quotes and current financial disclosures for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ORLCF/overview.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. in 2022.

Oracle is in the business of acquiring royalties on silver and critical minerals mining projects.

Further information about Oracle can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

