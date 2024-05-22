

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group Plc (RS1.L), a British distributor of industrial and electronics products, on Wednesday reported lower results for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting change in the electronics cycle and unwind of associated post-pandemic trading tailwinds as well as softness in industrial production.



For the year, the Group's profit before tax slid by 33 percent to 249 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax declined by 28 percent 281 million pounds.



On a per share basis, earnings fell 36 percent to 38.8 pence, and adjusted earnings slid by 31 percent to 43.8 pence.



The Group's annual revenue edged down by 1 percent to 2.942 billion pounds, while Like-for-like revenue declined 8 percent after adjusting for contribution from acquisitions, adverse exchange rate movements and a negative impact from fewer trading days.



The Group said its board proposes to maintain the final dividend at 13.7 pence per share. This will be paid on 19 July 2024 to shareholders on the register on 14 June 2024.



