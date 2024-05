For Q124, Regional REIT (RGL) has maintained the rate of quarterly DPS at 1.2p. We expect DPS for the year will partly depend on RGL's chosen re-financing route. Meanwhile, RGL's asset disposal programme continues to progress. Portfolio EPC ratings have continued to show good improvement and, adjusted for disposals, rent roll and occupancy were robust. We have made no changes to our forecasts.

