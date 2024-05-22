

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The UN expressed new concerns over a rise in displacement and humanitarian needs in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region amid relentless Russian air and ground attacks.



'Relentless aerial attacks continue, prolonging and exacerbating an already dire situation,' said UN refugee agency (UNHCR), spokesperson Shabia Mantoo. 'More than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion, regular shelling and attacks continue to claim lives and destroy homes and critical infrastructure across the country.'



According to UN humanitarian affairs coordination office, OCHA, over 16,000 people are estimated to have fled the most affected localities in the Kharkiv region since 10 May amid reports of significant advances by Russian forces.



Kharkiv is Ukraine's second largest city which already hosts some 200,000 internally displaced people.



The UNHCR spokesperson highlighted the fact that attacks on energy infrastructure are 'particularly critical' in Kharkiv, where the energy supply is already 'well below standard capacity' and households suffer from power shortages.



Meanwhile, OCHA reported that the past three days have seen daily attacks in Kharkiv City resulting in 'scores of civilian casualties including children and a pregnant woman'.



Speaking from Kyiv, WHO representative in Ukraine Dr. Jarno Habicht said that since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 'on average, 200 ambulances per year are damaged or destroyed in shelling attacks.'



'That is a tremendous loss, depriving the Ukrainian people of urgent care,' he insisted.



