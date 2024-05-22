Eastman Chemical: Eastman Naia Showcases Latest Sustainable Textile Innovation at Intertextile Shanghai

Eastman

Eastman spotlighted its commitment to sustainability by introducing Naia Renew ES staple fibers at the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics spring exhibition in March. The fibers are Eastman's latest sustainable innovation for the textiles industry.

"We're thrilled to roll out Naia Renew ES to the global fashion scene," said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing leader for Eastman textiles. "This is a game changer. We're bringing a man-made cellulosic fiber with 60% certified recycled* content to the fashion market at scale. We're eager to link arms with sustainability-focused fashion brands to drive significant transformations within the fashion industry."

Eastman's display at the event featured over 400 fabric and garment types made with Naia Renew staple fibers, which incorporates recycled waste material via Eastman's molecular recycling. The various garments showcased the versatility of sustainable textiles made with Naia and Eastman's broad impact on the fashion industry.

During the exhibition, students from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology created garments with Naia fabrics. This highlights the ongoing effort to inspire the next generation toward sustainable fashion, fostering innovation and environmental stewardship.

"To make sustainable textiles accessible to all, trust is key," said Claudia de Witte, Eastman textiles sustainability leader. "That's why we actively engage with global industry leaders and associations to educate the industry about the value and contribution of molecular recycling. In China, it's our honor to work with the China National Textile and Apparel Council on an exploratory research project on materials for a sustainable future."

Naia Renew ES is produced from 60% recycled* waste and 40% sustainably sourced wood pulp, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This innovative approach not only reduces the need for virgin materials but also addresses the growing concerns of waste and environmental degradation.

Eastman's molecular recycling technology plays a crucial role in this process, converting hard-to-recycle mixed waste into new materials that match the quality of nonrecycled materials. Naia Renew received GRS certification in December 2023, underscoring Eastman's commitment to sustainable practices, including environmental and social responsibility.

*Via GRS-certified mass balance

"Naia Renew staple fibers have gained immense popularity in womenswear, menswear, home textiles and towels," said Edmund Lu, commercial director, Eastman textiles, Asia Pacific. "Its superior functional performance continues to win over more customers. Naia staple fiber's versatility moves us closer to our vision of making sustainable textiles accessible to everyone." Edmund Lu, commercial director, textiles, Asia Pacific





