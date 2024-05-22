Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, announces that its Combined General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the Company's headquarters in Fontenay-aux-Roses, France.

The number of voting rights held by the shareholders present or represented was 11,216,318, i.e. a quorum of 82.84%.

Among the resolutions adopted was the approval of a dividend payment of €0.20 per share for the 2023 financial year. ICAPE Group's Board of Directors fixed June 19, 2024, as the detachment date for the dividend, with payment to take place on June 21, 2024. Shareholders also renewed the term of office as director of Thierry Ballenghien, Chairman of the Board and founder of the Group, and Thomas Chea, Executive Vice-President APAC Africa, for a further three-year period.

Detailed voting results will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the Shareholders General Assembly section.

Next financial release

2024 Half-Year Revenue, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after market close.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information:icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522537076/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tél: 01 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu