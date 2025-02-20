Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the off-market acquisition of a block of 153,750 of its own shares, representing approximately 1.9% of its capital, from the Bentley family. This transaction is part of the Group's share buyback program announced on February 13, 2025.

In accordance with the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of January 8, 2025, in its first resolution, the Company's Board of Directors decided on February 12, 2025, to implement a share buyback program involving a maximum amount of €5 million with a maximum purchase price set at €30 per share.

Under this share buyback program, and by delegation granted by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2025, the Company proceeded on February 20, 2025 to the off-market acquisition of a block of 153,750 of its own shares, representing approximately 1.9% of its capital, from the Bentley family, in consideration of the interest for the Company to proceed with such an operation based in particular on the fairness opinion issued by Sorgem Evaluation.

The transaction was carried out at a price of €6.84 per share, a discount of 5% compared to the closing price on February 19, 2025. The total amount of the transaction is €1,052,000.

The shares thus acquired are intended to be used in accordance with the objectives defined in the Company's share buyback program published on February 13, 2025.

Following this operation, Icape Holding holds 192,900 of its own shares, representing 2.4% of its capital.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €181.6 million.

For more information:icape-group.com

