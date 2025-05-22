Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, announces that its Combined General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Company's headquarters in Fontenay-aux-Roses, France.

The number of voting rights held by the shareholders present or represented was 9,627,251, i.e. a quorum of 69.18%.

Among the resolutions adopted was the approval of a dividend payment of €0.13 per share in cash for the 2024 financial year. ICAPE Group's Board of Directors fixed the detachment date for the dividend on June 30, 2025, with payment to take place on July 2, 2025. Shareholders also renewed the term of office of director of Mr. Philippe Darfeuil, independent director, and Mrs. Shora Rokni, Chief Strategy Officer, for a further three-year period.

Detailed voting results will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the Shareholders General Assembly section.

Next Financial release

2025 First Half Revenue, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after market close

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €181.7 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522517684/en/

