ICAPE Group (ISIN: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA)
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between ICAPE Holding and the Gilbert Dupont brokerage firm, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:
Number of shares: 39,560
- Cash balance: €141,828.34
During the second half of 2025, volumes traded represented:
BUY
34,361 shares
€229,842.20
870 transactions
SELL
30,478 shares
€206,006.12
731 transactions
As a reminder, in the previous half yearly report dated 30 June 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 35,677
- Cash balance: €165,664.42
As a reminder, when the liquidity agreement was implemented, the following resources were made available:
Number of shares: 0
- Cash balance: €500,000
APPENDIX
Buy
Sell
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Value in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Value in EUR
TOTAL
870
34,361
229 842,20
731
30,478
206,006.12
01/07/2025
2
26
193.44
6
177
1317.64
02/07/2025
7
528
3844.1
3
45
336.7
03/07/2025
4
125
900.83
9
390
2852.69
04/07/2025
4
92
677.98
3
149
1104.58
07/07/2025
5
126
933
2
96
714.24
08/07/2025
14
180
1331.6
8
90
669.16
09/07/2025
7
110
811.1
7
167
1238.71
10/07/2025
8
147
1093.36
1
55
407
11/07/2025
4
100
737.04
0
0
0
14/07/2025
1
36
264.24
6
250
1840
15/07/2025
6
115
843.48
4
157
1158.66
16/07/2025
0
0
0
1
35
259
17/07/2025
0
0
0
8
346
2564.52
18/07/2025
2
110
815
0
0
0
21/07/2025
6
181
1338.97
0
0
0
22/07/2025
5
211
1556.57
0
0
0
23/07/2025
4
98
720.76
2
70
516.6
24/07/2025
8
184
1334.26
1
2
14.48
25/07/2025
2
45
325.7
2
9
65.22
28/07/2025
2
80
580.8
1
1
7.26
29/07/2025
8
271
1961.47
3
120
872.92
30/07/2025
0
0
0
2
36
259.92
31/07/2025
20
1010
7190.59
14
675
4933.64
01/08/2025
11
384
2713.27
6
183
1301.7
04/08/2025
2
49
339.96
5
340
2361.84
05/08/2025
4
165
1141.8
7
242
1679.38
06/08/2025
4
171
1185.32
3
103
714.82
07/08/2025
0
0
0
4
294
2042.65
08/08/2025
2
90
627.2
2
123
858.54
11/08/2025
0
0
0
16
841
6005.75
12/08/2025
10
367
2588.49
8
367
2592.86
13/08/2025
4
129
913.57
8
158
1120.16
14/08/2025
13
528
3697.27
3
200
1398.48
15/08/2025
0
0
0
8
417
2946.69
18/08/2025
5
104
744.76
7
143
1027.38
19/08/2025
3
125
941.2
28
1406
10468.79
20/08/2025
7
505
3855.32
11
435
3334.28
21/08/2025
1
51
386.58
0
0
0
22/08/2025
2
83
630.14
2
40
304
25/08/2025
6
231
1748.23
0
0
0
26/08/2025
19
706
5223.27
5
274
1996.14
27/08/2025
5
89
641.6
3
62
447.88
28/08/2025
22
809
5669.8
6
342
2394.41
29/08/2025
3
131
919.62
4
73
513.92
01/09/2025
3
160
1126.4
0
0
0
02/09/2025
3
181
1273.1
0
0
0
03/09/2025
4
334
2342.68
0
0
0
04/09/2025
1
21
147
0
0
0
05/09/2025
7
163
1134.4
0
0
0
08/09/2025
2
75
518.5
3
41
285.36
09/09/2025
22
696
4690.62
5
48
320.22
10/09/2025
4
70
465.7
11
860
5854.88
11/09/2025
0
0
0
5
150
1035
12/09/2025
4
100
682.3
5
120
824.8
15/09/2025
1
30
207
2
26
179.92
16/09/2025
10
382
2613.84
4
363
2489.67
17/09/2025
1
60
409.2
1
55
375.1
18/09/2025
0
0
0
4
173
1188.35
19/09/2025
1
47
324.3
0
0
0
22/09/2025
8
417
2843.94
1
55
376.2
23/09/2025
6
182
1227.17
6
167
1131.58
24/09/2025
8
233
1576.9
2
30
204
25/09/2025
0
0
0
1
10
67.2
26/09/2025
0
0
0
3
52
351.22
29/09/2025
6
323
2170.56
4
276
1867.83
30/09/2025
9
213
1442.44
5
129
880.84
01/10/2025
27
901
6239.24
45
2351
16604.17
02/10/2025
7
207
1443.8
1
2
14.04
03/10/2025
8
293
2024.51
7
125
869.5
06/10/2025
12
484
3281.57
3
106
723.6
07/10/2025
18
879
5755.78
10
573
3821.51
08/10/2025
6
322
2065.63
6
242
1569.1
09/10/2025
12
666
4295.1
6
408
2646.37
10/10/2025
0
0
0
3
43
278.64
13/10/2025
5
366
2368.35
6
267
1732.35
14/10/2025
5
270
1734.4
2
96
620.16
15/10/2025
10
637
4052.53
5
413
2628.54
16/10/2025
2
65
412.6
2
122
773.52
17/10/2025
2
120
763.2
2
90
572.6
20/10/2025
2
25
159.5
1
17
108.46
21/10/2025
1
10
63.8
0
0
0
22/10/2025
7
138
881.24
17
885
5739.31
23/10/2025
11
402
2606.29
0
0
0
24/10/2025
9
614
3928.74
4
253
1655.56
27/10/2025
18
844
5363.2
9
164
1043.42
28/10/2025
25
1047
6432.35
17
551
3451.63
29/10/2025
4
43
266.62
10
506
3137
30/10/2025
0
0
0
4
261
1644.3
31/10/2025
0
0
0
13
947
6078.89
03/11/2025
7
206
1329.79
6
122
792.8
04/11/2025
8
258
1646.17
6
224
1437.05
05/11/2025
4
145
942.09
11
523
3422.04
06/11/2025
12
215
1389.63
4
48
311.18
07/11/2025
20
976
6107.12
6
351
2203.96
10/11/2025
7
154
966
2
110
689.8
11/11/2025
2
43
273.02
8
238
1515.25
12/11/2025
0
0
0
6
91
579.42
13/11/2025
2
88
562.44
2
3
19.26
14/11/2025
4
67
439.62
28
1014
6721.6
17/11/2025
6
310
2232.9
15
541
3920.46
18/11/2025
20
962
6889.17
12
672
4891.35
19/11/2025
15
545
3852.61
9
246
1759.61
20/11/2025
8
452
3133.54
0
0
0
21/11/2025
2
20
136.8
1
20
137.6
24/11/2025
4
235
1606.7
5
216
1481.76
25/11/2025
2
117
802.26
0
0
0
26/11/2025
2
164
1121.76
1
80
548.8
27/11/2025
4
112
769.22
0
0
0
28/11/2025
1
100
688
4
306
2099.16
01/12/2025
14
873
5975.25
10
176
1219.98
02/12/2025
16
571
3741.25
3
32
204.94
03/12/2025
12
189
1190.08
1
31
197.78
04/12/2025
19
802
5168.73
29
940
6004.16
05/12/2025
8
396
2544.02
6
314
2028.31
08/12/2025
32
1490
9339.02
10
237
1477.93
09/12/2025
20
778
4623.81
20
818
4937.37
10/12/2025
7
135
810.99
4
265
1594
11/12/2025
11
387
2308.38
8
322
1930.52
12/12/2025
7
359
2162.08
3
95
585.2
15/12/2025
5
228
1345.61
5
200
1193.5
16/12/2025
8
271
1611.34
6
282
1700.97
17/12/2025
2
50
299
1
20
120
18/12/2025
3
50
299.8
4
110
660.96
19/12/2025
4
243
1460.75
10
334
2014.55
22/12/2025
2
37
221.26
11
945
5826.59
23/12/2025
18
579
3599.82
5
52
324.62
24/12/2025
10
890
5396.87
3
74
456.5
29/12/2025
2
90
538.2
6
115
690
30/12/2025
5
247
1470.91
5
321
1918.01
31/12/2025
2
15
90
1
100
602
About the ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain of printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of 181.7 million euros. For more information: icape-group.com
