Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA)

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between ICAPE Holding and the Gilbert Dupont brokerage firm, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

Number of shares: 39,560

- Cash balance: €141,828.34

During the second half of 2025, volumes traded represented:

BUY 34,361 shares €229,842.20 870 transactions SELL 30,478 shares €206,006.12 731 transactions

As a reminder, in the previous half yearly report dated 30 June 2025, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 35,677

- Cash balance: €165,664.42

As a reminder, when the liquidity agreement was implemented, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares: 0

- Cash balance: €500,000

APPENDIX

Buy Sell Number of transactions Number of shares Value in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Value in EUR TOTAL 870 34,361 229 842,20 731 30,478 206,006.12 01/07/2025 2 26 193.44 6 177 1317.64 02/07/2025 7 528 3844.1 3 45 336.7 03/07/2025 4 125 900.83 9 390 2852.69 04/07/2025 4 92 677.98 3 149 1104.58 07/07/2025 5 126 933 2 96 714.24 08/07/2025 14 180 1331.6 8 90 669.16 09/07/2025 7 110 811.1 7 167 1238.71 10/07/2025 8 147 1093.36 1 55 407 11/07/2025 4 100 737.04 0 0 0 14/07/2025 1 36 264.24 6 250 1840 15/07/2025 6 115 843.48 4 157 1158.66 16/07/2025 0 0 0 1 35 259 17/07/2025 0 0 0 8 346 2564.52 18/07/2025 2 110 815 0 0 0 21/07/2025 6 181 1338.97 0 0 0 22/07/2025 5 211 1556.57 0 0 0 23/07/2025 4 98 720.76 2 70 516.6 24/07/2025 8 184 1334.26 1 2 14.48 25/07/2025 2 45 325.7 2 9 65.22 28/07/2025 2 80 580.8 1 1 7.26 29/07/2025 8 271 1961.47 3 120 872.92 30/07/2025 0 0 0 2 36 259.92 31/07/2025 20 1010 7190.59 14 675 4933.64 01/08/2025 11 384 2713.27 6 183 1301.7 04/08/2025 2 49 339.96 5 340 2361.84 05/08/2025 4 165 1141.8 7 242 1679.38 06/08/2025 4 171 1185.32 3 103 714.82 07/08/2025 0 0 0 4 294 2042.65 08/08/2025 2 90 627.2 2 123 858.54 11/08/2025 0 0 0 16 841 6005.75 12/08/2025 10 367 2588.49 8 367 2592.86 13/08/2025 4 129 913.57 8 158 1120.16 14/08/2025 13 528 3697.27 3 200 1398.48 15/08/2025 0 0 0 8 417 2946.69 18/08/2025 5 104 744.76 7 143 1027.38 19/08/2025 3 125 941.2 28 1406 10468.79 20/08/2025 7 505 3855.32 11 435 3334.28 21/08/2025 1 51 386.58 0 0 0 22/08/2025 2 83 630.14 2 40 304 25/08/2025 6 231 1748.23 0 0 0 26/08/2025 19 706 5223.27 5 274 1996.14 27/08/2025 5 89 641.6 3 62 447.88 28/08/2025 22 809 5669.8 6 342 2394.41 29/08/2025 3 131 919.62 4 73 513.92 01/09/2025 3 160 1126.4 0 0 0 02/09/2025 3 181 1273.1 0 0 0 03/09/2025 4 334 2342.68 0 0 0 04/09/2025 1 21 147 0 0 0 05/09/2025 7 163 1134.4 0 0 0 08/09/2025 2 75 518.5 3 41 285.36 09/09/2025 22 696 4690.62 5 48 320.22 10/09/2025 4 70 465.7 11 860 5854.88 11/09/2025 0 0 0 5 150 1035 12/09/2025 4 100 682.3 5 120 824.8 15/09/2025 1 30 207 2 26 179.92 16/09/2025 10 382 2613.84 4 363 2489.67 17/09/2025 1 60 409.2 1 55 375.1 18/09/2025 0 0 0 4 173 1188.35 19/09/2025 1 47 324.3 0 0 0 22/09/2025 8 417 2843.94 1 55 376.2 23/09/2025 6 182 1227.17 6 167 1131.58 24/09/2025 8 233 1576.9 2 30 204 25/09/2025 0 0 0 1 10 67.2 26/09/2025 0 0 0 3 52 351.22 29/09/2025 6 323 2170.56 4 276 1867.83 30/09/2025 9 213 1442.44 5 129 880.84 01/10/2025 27 901 6239.24 45 2351 16604.17 02/10/2025 7 207 1443.8 1 2 14.04 03/10/2025 8 293 2024.51 7 125 869.5 06/10/2025 12 484 3281.57 3 106 723.6 07/10/2025 18 879 5755.78 10 573 3821.51 08/10/2025 6 322 2065.63 6 242 1569.1 09/10/2025 12 666 4295.1 6 408 2646.37 10/10/2025 0 0 0 3 43 278.64 13/10/2025 5 366 2368.35 6 267 1732.35 14/10/2025 5 270 1734.4 2 96 620.16 15/10/2025 10 637 4052.53 5 413 2628.54 16/10/2025 2 65 412.6 2 122 773.52 17/10/2025 2 120 763.2 2 90 572.6 20/10/2025 2 25 159.5 1 17 108.46 21/10/2025 1 10 63.8 0 0 0 22/10/2025 7 138 881.24 17 885 5739.31 23/10/2025 11 402 2606.29 0 0 0 24/10/2025 9 614 3928.74 4 253 1655.56 27/10/2025 18 844 5363.2 9 164 1043.42 28/10/2025 25 1047 6432.35 17 551 3451.63 29/10/2025 4 43 266.62 10 506 3137 30/10/2025 0 0 0 4 261 1644.3 31/10/2025 0 0 0 13 947 6078.89 03/11/2025 7 206 1329.79 6 122 792.8 04/11/2025 8 258 1646.17 6 224 1437.05 05/11/2025 4 145 942.09 11 523 3422.04 06/11/2025 12 215 1389.63 4 48 311.18 07/11/2025 20 976 6107.12 6 351 2203.96 10/11/2025 7 154 966 2 110 689.8 11/11/2025 2 43 273.02 8 238 1515.25 12/11/2025 0 0 0 6 91 579.42 13/11/2025 2 88 562.44 2 3 19.26 14/11/2025 4 67 439.62 28 1014 6721.6 17/11/2025 6 310 2232.9 15 541 3920.46 18/11/2025 20 962 6889.17 12 672 4891.35 19/11/2025 15 545 3852.61 9 246 1759.61 20/11/2025 8 452 3133.54 0 0 0 21/11/2025 2 20 136.8 1 20 137.6 24/11/2025 4 235 1606.7 5 216 1481.76 25/11/2025 2 117 802.26 0 0 0 26/11/2025 2 164 1121.76 1 80 548.8 27/11/2025 4 112 769.22 0 0 0 28/11/2025 1 100 688 4 306 2099.16 01/12/2025 14 873 5975.25 10 176 1219.98 02/12/2025 16 571 3741.25 3 32 204.94 03/12/2025 12 189 1190.08 1 31 197.78 04/12/2025 19 802 5168.73 29 940 6004.16 05/12/2025 8 396 2544.02 6 314 2028.31 08/12/2025 32 1490 9339.02 10 237 1477.93 09/12/2025 20 778 4623.81 20 818 4937.37 10/12/2025 7 135 810.99 4 265 1594 11/12/2025 11 387 2308.38 8 322 1930.52 12/12/2025 7 359 2162.08 3 95 585.2 15/12/2025 5 228 1345.61 5 200 1193.5 16/12/2025 8 271 1611.34 6 282 1700.97 17/12/2025 2 50 299 1 20 120 18/12/2025 3 50 299.8 4 110 660.96 19/12/2025 4 243 1460.75 10 334 2014.55 22/12/2025 2 37 221.26 11 945 5826.59 23/12/2025 18 579 3599.82 5 52 324.62 24/12/2025 10 890 5396.87 3 74 456.5 29/12/2025 2 90 538.2 6 115 690 30/12/2025 5 247 1470.91 5 321 1918.01 31/12/2025 2 15 90 1 100 602

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain of printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of 181.7 million euros. For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107701585/en/

Contacts:

Group CFO

Groupe ICAPE

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tél: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.com

Director of Investor relations

and financial communication

Groupe ICAPE

Régine Gaggioli

Tél: +33 7 88 28 49 37

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Elisa Play

Tél: +33 1 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu