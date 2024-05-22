

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has introduced a new feature called Advanced Paste in PowerToys for Windows 11, which utilizes AI technology to convert clipboard content seamlessly. This feature aims to enhance productivity by enabling users to easily copy code in one language and paste it into another.



Available as part of the free PowerToys utility, the Advanced Paste tool not only allows users to select the desired text format for pasting but also provides AI capabilities for summarizing, rewriting, or translating text.



The Advanced Paste functionality is integrated into PowerToys version 0.81 and requires activation through a specific key command: Windows Key + Shift + V.



This key combination opens an Advanced Paste text window offering conversion options such as plaintext, markdown, and JSON. Pasting content as plain text removes any formatting while pasting as markdown maintains HTML formatting by converting it into Markdown. Pasting as JSON converts the text into the JSON format commonly used in various programming languages and files.



To utilize this feature, users must input an OpenAI API key in PowerToys.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken