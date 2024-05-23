Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces today the appointment of Éric Labaye as Senior Advisor. In this capacity, Mr. Labaye will leverage his long consulting career in the telecom, technology and industrial fields and his academic expertise to provide strategic advice to Antin.

Mr. Labaye is currently president and co-founder of IDEL Partners, an advisory firm focused on development and transformation topics. From 2018 to 2023, Mr Labaye served as Chairman and President of École Polytechnique Institut Polytechnique de Paris, the prestigious French engineering educational institution. In that position, Mr Labaye strengthened academic partnerships with the private sector to bolster public-private research initiatives and significantly increase academic visibility and resources. He oversaw the creation of the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris) alongside four other engineering schools and positioned it as a world leader in science and technology and a recognized engine of innovation. He also spearheaded the creation of six interdisciplinary research and training centers on critical societal topics (climate change, artificial intelligence, defense and security, health, materials, arts and sciences).

Prior to that, he was a senior partner at McKinsey Company, where he led the French office as Managing Director from 2002-2010 as well as led the firm's Global Knowledge and Communication Function as a member of the Global Executive Committee from 2010 to 2013. Mr Labaye served as Chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute, its business and economic research arm, from 2010 to 2016. In 2005, he became the first Frenchman to be elected to McKinsey's board of directors, where he served nine years and chaired the client committee in charge of development strategy.

At McKinsey, Mr Labaye served international clients in the telecoms, high-tech and industrial sectors on a variety of strategic and organisational issues and directed several research studies on key economic topics, including growth in Europe, productivity, digitization, the future of work and inequality.

Also during this time, Mr Labaye was appointed to two government-sponsored commissions led by Jacques Attali in 2007 and 2010 that provided numerous recommendations and proposals to unlock French economic growth, and also served as a member of the French National Economic Commission from 2005 to 2014. He was recently appointed President of the Supervisory committee of Future Investments (CSIA) and as an independent member to Rexel's Board of Directors.

Mr Labaye graduated in engineering from École Polytechnique and Telecom Paris and obtained an MBA with distinction (Henry Ford II prize) from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD). He is a member of the International Advisory Boards of ESSEC and university of Waterloo (Canada), and the Strategic Council of the School of Public Affairs at Sciences Po.

Alain Rauscher, CEO of Antin Infrastructure Partners, said: "We are excited to welcome Éric Labaye as senior advisor in our ever-expanding network of industry specialists. Eric's extensive experience in transformative programs, digitization and R&D topics will further inform our strategic decision making."

Éric Labaye commented: "Antin's forward-looking investment strategy is at the forefront of identifying areas that will alter the way in which societies communicate and interact. I welcome the opportunity to work with Antin on a wide range of strategic and operational issues that will bolster innovation across sectors and lead to a more resilient, connected and sustainable society."

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

