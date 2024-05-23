

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Mirus Bio, a life science company that develops transfection reagents, for $600 million.



Transfection reagents such as Mirus Bio's TransIT-VirusGEN, are used to help introduce genetic material into cells.



'Combining Mirus Bio's leading technology with Merck's bioprocessing expertise and portfolio allows us to provide solutions for almost every step of viral vector development and manufacturing,' said Matthias Heinzel, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Life Science.



Merck has engaged Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences platform established by global investment firm KKR, for the acquisition of Mirus Bio. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.



