

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 net return before taxation was 1.372 billion pounds, compared to loss of 2.918 billion pounds a year ago.



Net return after taxation was 1.366 billion pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 2.922 billion pounds.



Net return per ordinary share was 97.28 pence, while last year's loss per share was 204.59 pence. Capital Net return per ordinary share was 94.95 pence, compared to negative 207.49 pence a year ago.



In the year, gains on investments totaled 1.41 billion pounds, compared to losses of 2.79 billion pounds a year earlier.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending to increase total dividend by 3.4 percent to 4.24 pence per share. Assuming approval by shareholders, a final dividend of 2.64 pence per share will be paid on July 11.



In London, Scottish Mortgage shares were trading at 886.60 pence, up 1.91 percent.



