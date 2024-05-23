

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Inc. (XP) announced Thursday that its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to the amount in dollars equivalent R$1 billion of its outstanding Class A common shares.



The repurchase will be conducted in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.



The program will commence on May 23, 2024, and will run until the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2024, subject to market conditions.



The company stated that it plans to use its existing cash to fund the repurchases.



