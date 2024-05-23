

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched a new category of Windows PCs designed for Artificial Intelligence (AI) that are slated to be the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. The Copilot+ PCs come with built-in AI hardware and will support AI features across the operating system.



The Copilot+ PCs come with all-new system architecture to bring the power of the CPU, GPU, and now a new high performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) together. They are connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs).



The first Copilot+ PCs will launch with both the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors from Qualcomm and feature leading performance per watt Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which delivers unrivaled performance and battery efficiency.



The Copilot+ PCs, with a powerful new silicon capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second or TOPS, can easily find and remember data on the PC, with Recall, generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridging language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from more than 40 languages into English.



According to Microsoft, Copilot+ PCs are up to 20x more powerful and up to 100x as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration. They outperform Apple's MacBook Air 15' by up to 58 percent in sustained multithreaded performance, all while delivering all-day battery life.



The Copilot+ PCs can deliver up to 22 hours of local video playback or 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge. That is up to 20 percent more battery in local video playback than the MacBook Air 15'.



On the security front, the Microsoft Pluton Security processor will be enabled by default on all Copilot+ PCs with a number of new features, updates and defaults to Windows 11 that make it easy for users to stay secure.



The pre-orders for the thin, light and beautiful devices from Microsoft Surface have already begun with availability starting on June 18 at a starting price of $999. The devices are also available from Microsoft's OEM partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.



Microsoft is looking to expand through deep partnerships with Intel and AMD, starting with Lunar Lake and Strix, for new Copilot+ PC experiences. They also expect to see the devices being paired with powerful graphics cards like NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon, bringing Copilot+ PC experiences to reach even broader audiences like advanced gamers and creators.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken