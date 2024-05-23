

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Collins Aerospace, had secured a multi-billion-dollar subcontract as a member of an SNC-led team.



The task involves designing, developing, and supplying systems and products for a new aircraft within the U.S. Air Force's Survivable Airborne Operations Center initiative.



This program aims to introduce the next generation of the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, which will furnish senior military officials with resilient aircraft to support the National Military Command System.



The company stated that Collins Aerospace is mandated to provide a variety of products spanning the company's operations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken