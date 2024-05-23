

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has urged the Israeli government to conclude talks with Egypt to reopen Rafah Crossing and resume the flow of aid from Egypt through Kerem Shalom.



In his talk with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Wednesday, Austin underscored the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza across all available crossings.



The Secretary also advocated for an effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza.



Both the defense ministers discussed how best to defeat Hamas' Rafah remnants while minimizing civilian harm, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.



Austin reiterated strong U.S. objections to the International Criminal Court prosecutor's 'outrageous' application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.



Meanwhile, hostilities across Gaza reportedly continued on Wednesday, fueling already alarming aid access problems and dire food insecurity as the main entrance routes for relief convoys remained closed or too dangerous to access, UN aid workers warned.



In a post on X, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that food distribution had been suspended because of a lack of supplies and ongoing hostilities that have made it too dangerous for aid teams to work.



