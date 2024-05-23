Logiq, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Privately Held Biotech Company MedLab Essentials, LLC in $100MM Valuation Deal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Logiq, Inc. (OTC Markets:LGIQ) ("Logiq" or "the Company"), a pioneering force in digital consumer acquisition solutions, today revealed the signing of a binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire MedLab Essentials, LLC ("MedLab"), www.cgtmed.com a trailblazer in cell and gene therapy innovation, in which Logiq will acquire MedLab in a share exchange of newly issued shares of LGIQ shares for 100%of of the shareholder interests of MedLab. MedLab will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is expected to place executives in senior management positions.

This acquisition, valued at an estimated $100 million, marks a significant milestone for Logiq as it diversifies into the burgeoning biotech sector.

Strategic Acquisition Highlights:

Valuation and Shareholder Interest : The preliminary target valuation of MedLab is set at $100 million , with Logiq shareholders poised to retain 15% post-transaction .

: The preliminary target valuation of MedLab is set at , with Logiq shareholders poised to retain . Nasdaq/NYSE Uplisting : Post-transaction, the combined entity aims to meet listing qualifications for Nasdaq, CBOE or NYSE and complete a substantial capital raise by Q3 of 2024.

: Post-transaction, the combined entity aims to meet listing qualifications for Nasdaq, CBOE or NYSE and complete a substantial capital raise by Q3 of 2024. Biotech Portfolio Expansion: This acquisition represents the first in a series targeting a cumulative value exceeding $750 million, focusing on BIOTECH and cell and gene therapy/ CGT assets.

About the Transaction: Logiq will acquire MedLab through a share exchange, issuing new Logiq shares for 100% of MedLab's shareholder interests. MedLab will integrate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logiq, with key MedLab executives joining the senior management team. Upon the closing of the transaction, Mr. Suen will be stepping down as CEO. As the transactions proceed, the management and board of directors will be changed to reflect expertise and focus around the Cell Therapy sector.

CEO Brent Suen on the Acquisition: "The union with MedLab propels us into the lucrative biotech domain, enabling the development of groundbreaking treatments for serious illnesses and to bring to the market medicines directed against targets in a wide range of diseases across longevity and rejuvenation core therapeutic areas. MedLab's CELL-BASED BIOCARRIER PLATFORM will provide capabilities and could potentially give us arsenal with versatile therapeutic building blocks, fostering innovation in Multi-specific and bispecific medicines, In addition, access to proprietary laboratory technology will allow us to broaden our capabilities generating new ways to treat patients, enable customization of cell and gene therapy for longevity, anti-aging and life extensions." stated Brent Suen, CEO of Logiq.

MedLab COO Daniel Vinokur on the Merger: "This merger is a pivotal moment for MedLab. Aligning with Logiq grants us access to capital markets essential for delivering cell and gene therapies for longevity and life extension on a global scale. Our integrated approach from R&D to commercialization ensures we address the intricate demands of this complex field," expressed Daniel Vinokur, COO of MedLab.

Anticipated Outcomes:

Capital Raise : The combined entity plans to secure a significant capital infusion in line with the transaction.

: The combined entity plans to secure a significant capital infusion in line with the transaction. Uplisting Goals: Logiq intends to transition from OTC Markets to a Nasdaq or NYSE listing by the end of 2024.

MedLab's Unique Positioning:

Valuation : MedLab has agreed to a preliminary gross valuation of $100 million for the transaction.

: MedLab has agreed to a preliminary gross valuation of for the transaction. Innovation in Cell-Based Therapy : MedLab excels in developing cell-based therapy products for various medical conditions, including challenging cancers and age-related diseases.

: MedLab excels in developing cell-based therapy products for various medical conditions, including challenging cancers and age-related diseases. Advanced Treatment Platform: Utilizing autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells, MedLab's platform carries oncolytic viruses and therapeutic components, offering a novel approach to treatment.

About MedLab Essentials: MedLab Essentials - Harness the Power of Cell & Gene Therapy to treat Human disease. MedLab Bio is an advanced biotechnology company with a unique approach to the development of cell-based therapy products for various human indications. Unique expertise in the development and manufacturing of cell-based products to treat unmet medical needs such as hard-to-treat cancer, osteoarthritis as well as currently focusing on longevity, anti-aging and life extension, and other indications. The company's expertise aligns with the industry's shift towards more accessible "off-the-shelf" therapies and expansion into life extensions.

The transaction is slated for completion by July 31, 2024, subject to standard closing conditions. This acquisition is the first of three biotech-focused companies, with subsequent acquisitions already in the LOI stage.

About Logiq: Logiq Inc., headquartered in the United States, revolutionizes e-commerce and digital customer acquisition by streamlining digital advertising. The company offers comprehensive, data-driven marketing solutions and software to engage customers across various channels.

