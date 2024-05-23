Main characteristics are as follows:

Amount: €500 million

Issuer: Air Liquide Finance, guaranteed by L'Air Liquide SA

Settlement: May 29, 2024

Maturity: May 29, 2034 (10 years)

Format: Fixed rate, repayment at maturity

Coupon: 3.375% p.a.

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has successfully issued a new 500 million euros green bond, in line with its ambition to combine growth and sustainable development. The Group intends to use the proceeds from the issuance to finance or refinance flagship energy transition and sustainable projects, in particular in low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and low-carbon air gases. This new issuance confirms Air Liquide as a regular ESG issuer, after its inaugural 2021 green bond issue.

This transaction, significantly oversubscribed by investors, was executed under the Group's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. With this issuance, Air Liquide is raising 500 million euros with a 10-year maturity at a yield of 3.466%.

Proceeds from this issuance will allow Air Liquide to finance or refinance flagship energy transition and sustainable projects and to support the Group's long term growth at very competitive financial conditions

This issue will be rated « A by Standard Poor's and Scope Rating and A2 by Moody's

Jérôme Pelletan, Group Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The success of this second green bond issuance illustrates the investors' confidence in Air Liquide's ability to implement technologies and pioneer projects that contribute to the decarbonization of our activities as well as help our customers lower their carbon footprint. This is in line with our strategic plan ADVANCE, which inseparably links financial and extra-financial performances. The technologies Air Liquide masters notably in the fields of low-carbon hydrogen, carbon capture and low-carbon air gases actively and concretely contribute to a transition to a low-carbon society."

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow Air Liquide on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523513796/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com