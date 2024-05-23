

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research published in the Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology reveals that approximately about 1 in 9 children in the U.S. between the ages of 3 and 17 were diagnosed with ADHD in 2022 compared to 2016, emphasizing ADHD as a growing public health concern.



The research team attributes the rise in ADHD prevalence to various factors including sociodemographic and child characteristics, as well as societal influences. The study, based on data from the National Survey of Children's Health, indicates that while the number of ADHD diagnoses has increased since 2016, only half of the diagnosed children were receiving medication, a decrease from two-thirds in 2016.



Studies have shown that many children experienced heightened stress, depression, and anxiety during the pandemic, leading to potential misdiagnoses. The heightened awareness of ADHD has also contributed to increased diagnoses, with a shift towards more girls being diagnosed compared to boys in previous years.



Dr. Max Wiznitzer, a professor of pediatric neurology at Case Western Reserve University, notes that some parents may be hesitant to medicate their children due to misconceptions about ADHD medication. However, he emphasizes the importance of medication in managing symptoms like impulsivity and inattention. Behavioral therapy is also crucial in managing ADHD, yet less than half of diagnosed children were receiving any form of behavioral therapy according to the report.



The study also reveals that nearly 78% of children diagnosed with ADHD had at least one other diagnosed disorder, such as behavioral problems, anxiety, or developmental delays. Left untreated, ADHD can lead to other serious health issues in adulthood, underlining the significance of early diagnosis and intervention.



Although the study has limitations based on parental recall and reporting decisions, parents can access treatment and services information at CHADD (Children And Adults with ADHD), a non-profit organization where Dr. Wiznitzer serves on the advisory board.



