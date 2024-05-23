

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has introduced family sharing for saved passwords with the May 2024 update to Google Play services, as reported by Android Authority.



The feature enables users to securely share passwords with members of their family group through Google's Password Manager.



Google initially announced it in February 2024 and is now being implemented in the v24.20 update of Google Play services.



To utilize this feature, users must create a family group and add members to it. The update can be installed on mobile devices by navigating to Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates > Google Play system update. Once the family group is set up, a 'share' button will become available in Google Password Manager, allowing for password sharing within the family group.



While the feature is currently accessible on mobile devices, it may not yet be enabled on the desktop version of Chrome. Google has suggested scenarios where this feature could be beneficial, such as enabling parents to access school assignments or coordinating activities through a single account.



Additionally, Google is implementing a Material You redesign for its password manager.



