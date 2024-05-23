

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $487.99 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $371.19 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $4.86 billion from $4.49 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $487.99 Mln. vs. $371.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.86 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 to $1.49 Full year EPS guidance: $5.79 to $5.98



