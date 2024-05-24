The Japanese industrial technology supplier is shipping coating tools for perovskite solar panels with dimensions up to 1,000 mm × 2,000 mm. The company will also offer soon a support for 2,400 mm ×1,200 mm sizes. Japanese industrial technology supplier Toray Engineering is offering coating tools supporting perovskite panels with dimensions up to 1,000 mm × 2,000 mm. Its slit nozzle coating technology, also known as slot die coating, enables rapid, precise, uniform perovskite thin film coatings for a range of panel sizes, including 1,200 mm × 600 mm and 1,000 mm × 2,000 mm, according to the company. ...

