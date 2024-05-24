

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss-headquartered iron ore company Ferrexpo plc (FXPO) and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a subsidiary of Germany-headquartered Salzgitter AG (SZG) engaged in steel business on Thursday announced the signing of a deal for the supply of high-quality direct reduction iron ore pellets for low-carbon steel production.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The deal also envisages joint development of raw material feed strategies and green supply chains.



Ferrexpo's DR pellets would be used as part of the SALCOS programme, in which Salzgitter is incrementally converting its steel production to hydrogen-based processes and technologies.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken