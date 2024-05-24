Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry's Eric Chavous Selected for Minority Corporate Counsel Association's 2024 Sources of Success Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Eric Chavous, Senior Manager and Counsel, Tapestry

Tapestry congratulates Eric Chavous, Senior Manager and Counsel at Tapestry on his acceptance into the Minority Corporate Counsel Association's 2024 Sources of Success Program. A highly competitive professional development program that accepts about 30 attorneys from legal departments and law firms across the U.S. each year, MCCA's Sources of Success Program is designed to help mid-career attorneys excel as leaders within their organizations. Each year, the curriculum evolves to address the needs of the cohort to excel as leaders within their own organizations.

Tapestry is proud that Eric has been recognized and selected to be a part of this esteemed program, and we look forward to seeing him reach even further heights.

We connected with Eric, and he shared a little about his experience at Tapestry:

Q: Can you share your role, how long you've been at Tapestry and a few details about what your team oversees? I am Sr. Manager, Counsel and have worked at Tapestry for a little over three years. I started as an independent contractor and was converted to full-time nearly three years ago. Currently, I support both the Contracts team that oversees all agreements entered across Tapestry and its brands in NA, and the Intellectual Property team responsible for managing Tapestry's global IP portfolio and clearing designs, artwork, and names for brand design and merchandise teams.

Q: What is your proudest moment/achievement at Tapestry? I am blessed to be able to truthfully say I have had numerous proud moments at Tapestry. The moment that sticks out the most at this time is the opportunity I had to give a presentation on NFTs to our Executive Committee with one of my colleagues. Not many lawyers at my career level can claim they have personally presented to the entire Executive Committee of a multi-billion dollar public company.

Q: What words would you use to describe our culture? Innovative. Fast. Inclusive.

Learn more about Tapestry and how we support our people to achieve their professional goals here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com