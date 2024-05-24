

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA and IBM Research have developed a new artificial intelligence model to support a variety of weather and climate applications. The new model, known as the Prithvi-weather-climate foundational model, is expected to vastly improve the resolution of images, opening the door to better regional and local weather and climate models, according to NASA.



'The NASA foundation model will help us produce a tool that people can use: weather, seasonal and climate projections to help inform decisions on how to prepare, respond and mitigate,' said Karen St. Germain, director of the Earth Science Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.



With the Prithvi-weather-climate model, researchers will be able to support many different climate applications that can be used throughout the science community, the U.S. space agency said.



These applications include detecting and predicting severe weather patterns or natural disasters, creating targeted forecasts based on localized observations, improving spatial resolution on global climate simulations down to regional levels, and improving the representation of how physical processes are included in weather and climate models.



Prithvi-weather-climate was developed through collaboration between IBM Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and NASA, including the agency's Interagency Implementation and Advanced Concepts Team (IMPACT) at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



