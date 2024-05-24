

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hawkish FOMC minutes and recent comments by Fed officials added to concerns about Fed keeping interest rates at the current high level for some more time, dampening market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures recorded minor gains. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone amidst a larger-than-expected decline in retail sales in the U.K. Asian shares also finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Rate jitters and demand concerns dampened crude oil prices. Gold attempted a minor rebound after three days of losses. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,106.00, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,282.60, up 0.28% Germany's DAX at 18,615.85, down 0.38% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,305.81, down 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 8,085.71, down 0.21% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,015.95, down 0.43% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,614.50, down 1.27% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,727.60, down 1.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,088.87, down 0.88% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,608.94, down 1.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0836, up 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.2717, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 157.01, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6613, up 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3718, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 104.85, down 0.25%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.477%, up 0.00% Germany at 2.5840%, down 0.65% France at 3.070%, down 0.52% U.K. at 4.2905%, up 0.60% Japan at 0.994%, down 1.39%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $80.92, down 0.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $76.46, down 0.53%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,342.45, up 0.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,369.21, down 3.23% Ethereum at $3,696.93, down 3.74% BNB at $595.28, down 2.11% Solana at $165.49, down 5.03% XRP at $0.5292, up 0.76%.



