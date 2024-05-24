Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40C00 | ISIN: CA00971M3049 | Ticker-Symbol: Y23
Tradegate
24.05.24
17:23 Uhr
3,494 Euro
+1,306
+59,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKANDA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKANDA CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4123,50817:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKANDA
AKANDA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKANDA CORP3,494+59,69 %
GENELUX CORPORATION2,830-38,88 %
MERUS NV57,00+39,71 %
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD3,105+11,29 %
VERASTEM INC4,100-63,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.