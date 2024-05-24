

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Friday announced the end of its customer card partnership deal with Capital One Financial Corp. (COF).



The partnership, which began in 2019, offered cardholders rewards under the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program.



The retail giant assured that customers can continue using the card even after the end of the agreement.



Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $65.39, up 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken