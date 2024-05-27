

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release April data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were up 5.3 percent on month and exports rose 4.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD45.0 billion.



China will see April figures for industrial profits; in March, profits were up 4.3 percent on year.



Japan will provide April scores for its leading and coincident indexes; in March, they were down 0.7 percent on month and up 2.4 percent, respectively.



