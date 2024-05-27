

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded slightly higher on Monday ahead of key inflation data from the United States and Europe, due later this week.



Euro zone May consumer prices data for May could provide additional clues on whether the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week.



The release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday could help traders access the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts this year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,108 after ending marginally lower on Friday.



In corporate news, Alstom shares soared 5.2 percent.



The multinational company specializing in the manufacture of rail transport equipment and systems has launched a share capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of about 1 billion euros, thus executing the final step of the announced 2 billion euros deleveraging plan.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken