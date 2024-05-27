

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, said it has successfully commissioned a new system that is setting new standards in the recycling industry at its Lunen plant. The company invested a mid-single-digit-million-euro amount in the new system. Sample preparation of feed materials, such as e-scrap, is now fully automated with the help of cutting-edge robotics.



The system now efficiently delivers reliable samples to the laboratory in just an hour for a sample preparation process that used to be carried out manually in up to 12 stages and could take five days.



