

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of people were killed in Israeli bombing in a refugee camp in Rafah targeting Hamas leaders Sunday.



IDF claimed two senior leaders of the Gaza militant outfit were killed in an attack on a Hamas compound.



Reports quoting the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza put the death toll at 35.



Israeli attack in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night is in apparent retaliation for Hamas rocket launch from Rafah towards Tel Aviv earlier in the day.



UN Agency for Palestine Refugees said there are reports of mass causalities, including children and women.



'Attacks on families seeking shelter is horrifying,' it said on X.



'We do not have an established communications line with our colleagues on the ground. We are not able to confirm their location AND are extremely concerned for their wellbeing, and the wellbeing of all the displaced people sheltering in this area,' UNRWA said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken