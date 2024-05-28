

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN.L) Tuesday reported return on ordinary activities before taxation of 132.02 million pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 43.02 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in gains on investments.



Net return on ordinary activities increased to 131.71 million pounds or 82.48p per share from 42.24 million pounds or 25.00p per share a year ago.



Gains on investments held at fair value jumped to 99.09 million pounds from 6.02 million pounds last year.



Net asset value per share with debt at fair value increased by 13.4 percent as on March 31, 2024, compared with 7.9 percent growth a year ago.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 6.9p per share, payable on July 26 to shareholders on the register on June 7.



