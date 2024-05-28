

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc. (ICG.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 March 2024 rose to 473.4 million pounds or 162.1 pence per share from 280.6 million pounds or 97.0 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax from continuing operations was 530.8 million pounds up from 251.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue for the year grew to 949.6 million pounds from 639.0 million pounds last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 53.2 pence per share which, combined with the interim dividend of 25.8p per share, results in total dividends for the year of 79.0 pence per share. The company paid total dividend of 77.5 pence per share in fiscal year 2023.



The company revised medium-term guidance, including fundraising target of at least $55 billion in aggregate in the next four years.



