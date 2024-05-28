Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A1W59F | ISIN: SE0005003654 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YG
Frankfurt
28.05.24
08:02 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,009
-34,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2024 | 08:00
84 Leser



Mendus AB: Reverse share split in Mendus AB (publ)

Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, 28 May 2024

At the annual general meeting of Mendus AB (publ) (the "Company") on 17 May 2024 it was resolved on reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby twenty (20) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The board of directors was authorized to resolve on the record date for the reverse share split, wherein the board of directors has resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 4 June 2024.

Reverse share split

To enable the reverse share split and otherwise adapt the limits of the articles of association for share capital and number of shares, the meeting also resolved to amend the limits of the share capital and number of shares in the articles of association. The Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered these resolutions and the board of directors has now resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 4 June 2024.

The Company's shareholders do not need to take any measures to participate in the reverse share split. Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to their holding on the record date on 4 June 2024. Shareholders whose holding of shares on the record date is not evenly divisible with the consolidation quota twenty will receive shares free of charge from Aktieinvest Fondkommission AB for the holding to be evenly divisible by twenty.

Through the reverse share split, the number of shares in the Company decreases from 1,007,191,573 to 50,359,578. Further, the reverse share split entails that the share's quota value will increase from SEK 0.05 to SEK 1,00.

As a result of the reverse share split, the ISIN code of the Company's share will change. As of 3 June 2024, the share will trade with the new ISIN code SE0022239950.

Timetable
The following timetable applies for the reverse share split.

DateMeasure
31 May 2024Last day of trading in the Company's share before the reverse share split.
3 June 2024First day of trading in the Company's share after the reverse share split. As of this date, the share price reflects the effect of the reverse share split and the Company's share will trade with the new ISIN code SE0022239950.
4 June 2024Record date for the reverse share split.
5 June 2024The new number of shares is expected to be registered in each shareholder's securities account.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com

About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. https://www.mendus.com/

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.