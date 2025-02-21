Mendus has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the CADENCE trial, sponsored by the Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group (ALLG). This is a multi-centre, randomised, controlled Phase II study evaluating vididencel in combination with oral azacitidine, versus oral azacitidine alone, as a potential maintenance treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). We note that the first patient enrolment is slightly later than previously guided, however, since the trial is being run by the ALLG, Mendus has limited control. Importantly, management has communicated that it is not reliant on CADENCE for the pivotal stages of development, but it will use the safety data to support its regulatory dossier for the programme. In parallel to CADENCE, the AML programme is on track to be pivotal-stage ready from H225.

