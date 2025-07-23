Mendus has fortified its intellectual property (IP) profile for lead candidate, vididencel, with the granting of a new US patent covering its use in ovarian cancer (OC). While the lead programme for Mendus is focused on the blood cancer space, vididencel is also showing promise in OC in the ongoing Phase I ALISON trial. The latest update showed that patients with high-risk OC exhibited stable disease following vididencel treatment, which was shown to induce tumour-directed immune responses against antigens implicated in this type of cancer. These interim results, alongside the new US patent (which will remain in place until at least November 2042), provide a robust foundation for further clinical development efforts, in our view. The next readout for the ALISON trial, based on two years of follow-up, is expected in Q425.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...