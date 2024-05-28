Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024

WKN: A403MT | ISIN: SE0021513108 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE0
Berlin
28.05.24
11:00 Uhr
0,052 Euro
-0,003
-4,59 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cortus Energy AB

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from May 29, 2024. 



Security name: CORTUS ENERGY TO12
----------------------------------
Short name:   CE TO12      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021922408   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  338047      
----------------------------------





Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO12 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of  
     shares with the support of warrants of series TO12 corresponds to 70  
     percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's  
     shares during the period from September 16, 2024, up to and including 
     September 27, 2024, but not less than the quota value and not more than
     SEK 1.50. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the   
     support of the warrants of series TO12 will be during the period from 
     September 30, 2024, to October 11, 2024.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-09-30 - 2024-10-11                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-10-08                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.