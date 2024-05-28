Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cortus Energy AB

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 29, 2024. Security name: CORTUS ENERGY TO12 ---------------------------------- Short name: CE TO12 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021922408 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 338047 ---------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO12 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO12 corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's shares during the period from September 16, 2024, up to and including September 27, 2024, but not less than the quota value and not more than SEK 1.50. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of the warrants of series TO12 will be during the period from September 30, 2024, to October 11, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-09-30 - 2024-10-11 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-10-08 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550