

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actuate Therapeutics has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of common stock. Actuate plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol, ACTU.



Actuate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact cancers. Actuate's lead drug, elraglusib, targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistant to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy.



