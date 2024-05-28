

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Raptor Labs Holdco, LLC, a portfolio company of L Squared Capital Partners, for approximately $655 million in cash, including certain tax benefits.



Raptor is a leading global manufacturer of complex test and measurement solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense end markets



The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States and customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be financed through existing cash on hand.



