

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and WTG Midstream have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy, Inc. The company noted that consideration for the deal will be comprised of $2.45 billion in cash and approximately 50.8 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units. The acquisition also includes a 20% interest in BANGL Pipeline, which connects the Permian Basin to markets on the Texas Gulf Coast.



Energy Transfer expects the WTG assets to add approximately $0.04 of Distributable Cash Flow per common unit in 2025 growing to approximately $0.07 per common unit in 2027.



