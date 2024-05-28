Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry's David L. Casey Named to Savoy Magazine's 100 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Marking its 23rd year of publishing, Savoy Magazine proudly introduces the 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America in its largest second edition. This special issue showcases a dynamic group of CEOs, COOs, and top executives who exemplify exceptional leadership and influence in the corporate world.

Tapestry is proud to share that David L. Casey is Chief Inclusion & Social Impact Officer for Tapestry, has been named to the list for the second year in a row. Tapestry and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability.

In this role, Casey has global responsibility for Tapestry's Equity, Inclusion and Diversity strategy and oversees Tapestry's Social Impact programs through advocacy, philanthropy, impact investing and volunteerism.

The selection process for the Most Influential Executives in Corporate America involved meticulous review of accomplishments in corporate influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach, and recognition. This year's list features over 300 distinguished professionals across various industries, demonstrating breadth and depth of talent in leadership.

With more than twenty years of experience as a corporate chief diversity officer, Casey has served or currently serves as a board member or in an advisory role for several national organizations including Orion Talent, Disability: IN (co-chair of the Disability Equality Index), the American Lung Association, appointment to the U.S. Secretary of Labor's Advisory Council on Apprenticeship and the Indianapolis and Eastern Massachusetts affiliates of the National Urban League.

Casey is also an eight-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Operation Desert Storm.

David L. Casey, Chief Inclusion & Social Impact Officer for Tapestry

