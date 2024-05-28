

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.-owned (GOOG) Google has announced that its Chromebook Plus laptops will now feature Gemini and other artificial intelligence tools.



Chromebook Plus devices, launched last year, have specific RAM and processors requirements to run AI features and most importantly Gemini, which provides virtual assistance to the user.



The device will now have a 'Help Me Write' feature, where the user could type any text in a box and ask AI to rewrite, rephrase or change the overall tone of the text.



Another notable feature is the generative AI wallpaper and virtual backgrounds system for video conferencing calls. To activate the feature, user can select 'Create with AI' option under Wallpaper settings to generate images based on their preference.



Additionally, the tech giant has introduced Magic Editor in the laptops. The feature which debuted in Pixel 8 smartphones, lets the user erase unwanted objects in the photos, move a subject to another part of the frame, and fill in the backgrounds of an image.



Moreover, Chromebook Plus laptops will have a Game Capture feature that records both the game and the gamer playing them, a QR code setup process to directly share Wi-Fi and login credentials with the laptop, and a built-in view of Google Tasks.



Google is also offering a free trial of Google One AI Premium for 12 months to new laptop buyers, which will include access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and Gemini integrated with Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken