Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQB: VIBEF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announces that the Company anticipates completing a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for each ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

The proposed Consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 107,970,271 Common Shares to approximately 10,797,027 Common Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the next whole common share, and no cash consideration will be paid with respect to fractional shares.

Shareholders with physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificates representing pre-Consolidation shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's transfer agent, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary on the procedures for processing the Consolidation of their shares, and for determining their post-Consolidation positions.

The Company will be obtaining a new CUSIP and ISIN number for the Consolidation. The record date and effective date of the Consolidation, and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. The post-Consolidation shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the Company's existing name and trading symbol. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

