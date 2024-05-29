The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.05.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.05.2024Aktien1 KYG2993S1066 Eda Group Holdings Ltd.2 KYG8116R1074 SY Holdings Group Ltd.3 CA6438443013 New Energy Metals Corp.4 US8890941086 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. ADR5 FR001400Q9B4 Alstom S.A. BZR6 SE0022240115 JonDeTech Sensors ABAnleihen1 USU4570UAA08 Insight Enterprises Inc.2 XS2821727802 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 US31959XAA19 First Citizens BancShares Inc.4 US45174HBD89 iHeartCommunications Inc.5 XS2339015047 Standard Profil Automotive GmbH6 DE000DW6ADQ5 DZ BANK AG7 US91282CKT70 United States of America8 DE000A383EQ8 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Land9 XS2826614898 Sydbank A/S10 DE000HLB5683 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 DE000HLB5659 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 DE000HLB5667 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 US91282CKU44 United States of America14 US91282CKS97 United States of America