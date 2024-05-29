The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.05.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.05.2024
Aktien
1 KYG2993S1066 Eda Group Holdings Ltd.
2 KYG8116R1074 SY Holdings Group Ltd.
3 CA6438443013 New Energy Metals Corp.
4 US8890941086 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. ADR
5 FR001400Q9B4 Alstom S.A. BZR
6 SE0022240115 JonDeTech Sensors AB
Anleihen
1 USU4570UAA08 Insight Enterprises Inc.
2 XS2821727802 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
3 US31959XAA19 First Citizens BancShares Inc.
4 US45174HBD89 iHeartCommunications Inc.
5 XS2339015047 Standard Profil Automotive GmbH
6 DE000DW6ADQ5 DZ BANK AG
7 US91282CKT70 United States of America
8 DE000A383EQ8 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Land
9 XS2826614898 Sydbank A/S
10 DE000HLB5683 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
11 DE000HLB5659 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 DE000HLB5667 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 US91282CKU44 United States of America
14 US91282CKS97 United States of America
