JonDeTech Sensors AB: Interim Report Q3 2024 for JonDeTech Sensors AB (publ)

Third Quarter 2024 (compared to the third quarter of 2023)

Order backlog amounted to SEK 5,461 thousand (0)

Net revenue amounted to SEK 384 thousand (360)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,161 thousand (1,570)

EBITDA improved by 13% and amounted to SEK -5,684 thousand (-6,503)

Operating expenses excluding depreciation decreased by 15% and amounted to SEK -6,845 thousand (-8,073)

Operating result amounted to SEK -8,897 thousand (-6,503)

Earnings per share before dilution: SEK -0.54 (-5.05)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4,514 thousand (-11,783)

Equity ratio was 68% (57%)

"We have now concluded an intensive third quarter, during which we made several important strides forward. During the quarter, we signed two new distribution agreements and received two major customer orders totaling SEK 3.5 million. We also strengthened our management team with Lars Lindell, who brings critical expertise in sales and marketing-a strategic addition at the right time. After the end of the quarter, we secured additional financing of SEK 26.7 million, providing us with a solid foundation to continue our focused efforts on launching our product portfolio, with a particular emphasis on JIRS30." Excerpt from CEO Leif Borg's comments



Leif Borg, CEO, tel: +46 73 810 93 10, leif.borg@jondetech.com

About JonDeTech

JonDeTech is a supplier of sensor technology. The company markets a portfolio of IR sensor elements based on proprietary nanotechnology and silicon MEMS. The nanoelements are extremely thin, built-in flexible plastic, and can be manufactured in high volumes at a low cost, which opens up for a variety of applications, such as temperature and heat flow measurements, presence detection, and gas detection. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Read more at www.jondetech.se or see how the IR sensor works at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vEc3dRsDq8

