Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A2PG12 | ISIN: SE0012481570 | Ticker-Symbol: EBM
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:03
0,003 Euro
-66,67 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,01008:36
5-Tage-Chart
CSE GLOBAL
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED0,444+8,29 %
EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB0,003-66,67 %
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED7,000-0,43 %
JONDETECH SENSORS AB0,065-6,08 %
NORSE ATLANTIC ASA0,8850,00 %
PLAID TECHNOLOGIES INC0,2500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.