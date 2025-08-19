Das Instrument TS3S XS2706232803 LEVERAGE SHARES -3TSLAETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument TS3S XS2706232803 LEVERAGE SHARES -3TSLAETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025Das Instrument KT31 BMG396372051 GOLDEN OCEAN GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument KT31 BMG396372051 GOLDEN OCEAN GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025Das Instrument 9LG0 NO0012885252 NORSE ATLANTIC NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025The instrument 9LG0 NO0012885252 NORSE ATLANTIC NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2025Das Instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025Das Instrument 9X60 SE0022240115 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument 9X60 SE0022240115 JONDETECH SENSORS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025Das Instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025Das Instrument 5QX CA92261K2056 VEJI HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2025The instrument 5QX CA92261K2056 VEJI HOLDINGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2025