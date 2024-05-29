

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM), an infrastructure consulting firm, Wednesday said it received a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Environmental Command to provide environmental remediation services.



Financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.



The contract includes investigation and remediation services for hazardous and toxic waste including per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), at various locations throughout the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska.



'we now hold a series of key environmental remediation contracts across our U.S. government clients, including for the U.S. Army, Navy, FEMA and NASA, which positions us well to support our clients on the regulatory demands for emerging constituents like PFAS,' said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM's global Environment business.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken